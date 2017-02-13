Carlisle County road closed for replacement of cross drains

A portion of a road in Carlise County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 877 will be closed to through traffic so several cross drains can be replaced.



The road will be closed between KY 159 and KY 123. This is between the Berkley community and Arlington.



The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.



There will be no marked detour. Access for property owners will be maintained on both sides of the closure.