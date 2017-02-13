Six things to know - 2/13/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A closure is planned on KY 877 in Carlisle County. It is at mile marker 2.2 between the Berkley community and Arlington. Crews will be closing that section of road between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. They are replacing cross drains.



Thousands of people are keeping a close eye on one of the nation's biggest dam as crews work to repair a spillway near San Francisco, California. At least 188,000 people living in the area around the northern Californian dam have been ordered to evacuate.



Winter storm warnings are in effect across the northeast. Blizzard conditions and up to two feet of snow are possible in some areas. Roads throughout the region are slick and many states have lowered speed limits because of the driving conditions. Up to 11 inches of snow could fall in some areas.



Another candidate is expected to announce their plans to run to be Illinois' next governor. At noon, Madison County consolidated superintendent Dr. Bob Daiber will announce he is running.



President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today. The two leaders are expected to talk about common economic interest like jobs, economic growth, and trade. Trump will also hold a roundtable discussion on the advancement of female entrepreneurs and business leaders.



A decision on whether Illinois state employees will have their paychecks stopped could be made this week. A state court is expected to hear on Thursday the motion filed by the state attorney general to stop paychecks until a budget is passed.