Valentine's Day is almost here and that means big business.



WalletHub says $18.2 billion is projected to be spent this year on Valentine's Day.



Out of that, $4.3 billion will be spent just to buy jewelry and another $2 billion on flowers.



But not all gifts will be between couples. An estimated 24% of singles will buy themselves a Valentine's Day gift, and 20% of all people are planning on buying gifts for their pets.



You can read more on the cost of Valentine's Day in the infographic below.