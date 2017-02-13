IL county school official seeking Democratic nod for governor

A southwest Illinois school official says he plans to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.



Robert Daiber is the Madison County regional superintendent of schools.



He says the state faces a real financial crisis, including the ongoing budget impasse, and the governor's "chief responsibility" is to submit a spending plan. He says his candidacy will focus on "compromising collaboration."



The 60-year-old was a public school teacher for nearly three decades, a Madison County Board member and Marine Township supervisor, among other positions.



He ran unsuccessfully for an Illinois House seat three times in 1990s.



Two Chicago area Democrats have announced intentions to run: Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy



Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to seek a second term.