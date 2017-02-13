Two arrested and charged with murder in death of one-year-old Sikeston boy

Two people have been charged with child abuse and murder in the death of a Sikeston boy.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers got a call of a one-year-old child not breathing.



They went to a home at 600 South New Madrid and found the boy unresponsive and not breathing. First responders started CPR and took him to the emergency room. Soon afterward he was pronounced dead.



Medical staff found that the boy had injuries and bruising consistent with child abuse. There was also some type of foreign substance inside the child's mouth.



23-year-old Kayla Williamson and 31-year-old Louis Hollis, both of Sikeston, were arrested and charged with child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and felony murder.



Williamson's bond is set at $50,000 and Hollis' bond is set at $100,000.



An autopsy on the boy is scheduled for Monday. An investigation is ongoing.