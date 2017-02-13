Here's Artisan Kitchen's delicious recipe for Kale and Sausage Alfredo.



1 bunch (about 4 cups chopped) Kale

2 cups raw Italian sausage

1 red bell pepper, cut into julienne strips

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 pound dried pasta



Bring 2 quarts of salted water to a boil. Add dried pasta and cook for 7 minutes. Rinse with cold water and drain. Coat with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a medium skillet, begin browning the Italian sausage. Once the sausage is almost cooked, ad the red pepper and kale. Cook for about two minutes, carefully folding the ingredients to coat and wilt the kale. Increase the heat and add the whipping cream. Bring to a boil. As the whipping cream begins to thicken, add the parmesan cheese. Pour over the pasta and combine and serve.