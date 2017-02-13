Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas remain Nos. 1-3 in AP Top 25 - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas remain Nos. 1-3 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll.
    
The Zags (26-0), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
    
Villanova (24-2), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third, while Baylor moved from sixth to fourth.
    
The top four teams match those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.
    
Arizona jumped from ninth to fifth and was followed by fellow Pac-12 members UCLA and Oregon, while Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina round out the top 10.
    
Notre Dame returns to the poll at No. 25 after being out for one week. The Fighting Irish replace Xavier.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Gonzaga (60)    26-0    1620    1
    2. Villanova (5)    24-2    1564    2
    3. Kansas    22-3    1493    3
    4. Baylor    22-3    1394    6
    5. Arizona    23-3    1301    9
    6. UCLA    23-3    1276    10
    7. Oregon    22-4    1229    5
    8. Louisville    20-5    1204    4
    9. West Virginia    20-5    1012    13
    10. North Carolina    21-5    1005    8
    11. Wisconsin    21-4    868    7
    12. Duke    20-5    857    18
    13. Kentucky    20-5    854    15
    14. Virginia    18-6    825    12
    15. Florida    20-5    717    17
    16. Purdue    20-5    682    16
    17. Florida State    21-5    665    14
    18. Cincinnati    22-3    634    11
    19. SMU    22-4    415    25
    20. Creighton    21-4    298    23
    21. South Carolina    20-5    296    19
    22. Saint Mary's    22-3    269    20
    23. Maryland    21-4    136    21
    24. Butler    19-6    129    22
    25. Notre Dame    19-7    122    -    
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
 

