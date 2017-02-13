2/13 TSSAA girls basketball polls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

2/13 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
    
Class AAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Riverdale (15)    24-0    159    1
    2. Bradley Central (1)    26-0    135    2
    3. Oak Ridge    24-2    118    3
    4. Bearden    24-1    106    4
    5. White Station    23-3    91    5
    6. Wilson Central    26-2    81    6
    7. Daniel Boone    25-4    65    8
    8. Stewarts Creek    19-4    50    9
    9. Morristown West    23-3    26    7
    10. Cumberland County    22-3    25    10    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lawrence County 12.
    
Class AA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Jackson South Side (12)    21-0    154    1
    2. Upperman (1)    26-3    138    2
    3. McMinn Central (3)    23-3    131    3
    4. Cheatham County    24-2    106    4
    5. Westview    25-3    98    5
    6. East Nashville    24-4    65    7
    7. Gatlinburg-Pittman    21-4    54    8
    8. Westmoreland    22-3    39    6
    9. Fulton    22-4    37    10
    10. Lewis County    25-3    33    9    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pearl-Cohn 16.
    
Class A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. South Greene (14)    25-4    156    1
    2. Moore County (2)    22-2    139    3
    3. Gleason    26-4    119    4
    4. Pickett County    24-2    105    2
    5. Mitchell    23-3    80    6
    6. Clarkrange    21-8    60    9
    7. Meigs County    21-5    58    7
    8. Greenfield    23-4    56    5
    (tie) Dresden    22-6    56    8
    10. Northview Academy    24-4    15    10    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
    
Division II
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Brentwood Academy (15)    22-5    159    1
    2. Northpoint    23-3    134    3
    3. Ensworth (1)    20-4    118    4
    4. Father Ryan    22-2    116    2
    5. University-Jackson    25-2    103    5
    6. Briarcrest    19-6    84    7
    7. Harding Academy    22-5    46    6
    8. Franklin Road Academy    19-9    45    9
    9. Davidson Academy    19-7    21    8
    10. BGA    15-10    13    NR    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
        All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

