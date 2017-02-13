2/13 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:



Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Riverdale (15) 24-0 159 1

2. Bradley Central (1) 26-0 135 2

3. Oak Ridge 24-2 118 3

4. Bearden 24-1 106 4

5. White Station 23-3 91 5

6. Wilson Central 26-2 81 6

7. Daniel Boone 25-4 65 8

8. Stewarts Creek 19-4 50 9

9. Morristown West 23-3 26 7

10. Cumberland County 22-3 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lawrence County 12.



Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Jackson South Side (12) 21-0 154 1

2. Upperman (1) 26-3 138 2

3. McMinn Central (3) 23-3 131 3

4. Cheatham County 24-2 106 4

5. Westview 25-3 98 5

6. East Nashville 24-4 65 7

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 21-4 54 8

8. Westmoreland 22-3 39 6

9. Fulton 22-4 37 10

10. Lewis County 25-3 33 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pearl-Cohn 16.



Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Greene (14) 25-4 156 1

2. Moore County (2) 22-2 139 3

3. Gleason 26-4 119 4

4. Pickett County 24-2 105 2

5. Mitchell 23-3 80 6

6. Clarkrange 21-8 60 9

7. Meigs County 21-5 58 7

8. Greenfield 23-4 56 5

(tie) Dresden 22-6 56 8

10. Northview Academy 24-4 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.



Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (15) 22-5 159 1

2. Northpoint 23-3 134 3

3. Ensworth (1) 20-4 118 4

4. Father Ryan 22-2 116 2

5. University-Jackson 25-2 103 5

6. Briarcrest 19-6 84 7

7. Harding Academy 22-5 46 6

8. Franklin Road Academy 19-9 45 9

9. Davidson Academy 19-7 21 8

10. BGA 15-10 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

