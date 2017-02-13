2/13 KHSAA basketball polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:



BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (13) 26-2 182 1

2. Lou. Fern Creek (5) 26-2 161 2

3. Scott Co. - 23-5 136 5

4. Lou. Trinity - 24-3 124 4

5. Lou. Ballard - 22-5 94 7

6. Cov. Catholic - 23-5 90 3

7. Cooper - 21-4 64 8

8. Christian Co. - 22-6 46 9

9. Hopkinsville - 22-5 43 6

10. Lex. Paul Dunbar (1) 21-6 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Corbin 20. Pulaski Southwestern 11. North Laurel 6. Lexington Catholic 5. Perry Co. Central 5. Johnson Central 5. Harlan County 5. South Laurel 4. Adair Co. 4. Conner 4. Campbell Co. 3. West Carter 1.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (7) 24-2 172 2

2. Lou. Butler (7) 25-2 165 1

3. Lou. Sacred Heart (3) 22-5 144 5

4. Mercer Co. (1) 20-6 133 3

5. Elizabethtown - 23-3 81 4

6. Monroe Co. - 25-2 75 6

7. Murray - 21-5 66 7

8. Simon Kenton - 21-5 56 8

9. Lou. DuPont Manual - 19-6 35 10

10. Henderson Co. - 23-3 34 9

Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 32. Harlan County (1) 23. Leslie Co. 8. Harlan 7. Bullitt East 3. Nelson Co. 3. Perry Co. Central 3. South Laurel 2. Shelby Valley 2. Paintsville 1.



The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

