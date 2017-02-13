Illinois police chief may have repeatedly voted in wrong city

County records show a southwest Illinois police chief may have voted in several village elections even though he didn't live in the village.



The Belleville News-Democrat reports Marissa Police Chief Thomas Prather voted in four election cycles that included ballots for elected positions in Marissa, even though he didn't live there. The newspaper cites St. Clair County records.



County Clerk Thomas Holbrook says it's possible that Prather only cast votes for non-village questions, but it's impossible to know.



Prather had ballots for village elections in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013. He says told poll workers during one election that their records needed to be updated, but that they told him to vote anyway. He declined further comment.



County officials say he had multiple chances to correct the issue.