Woman charged in Graves County stabbing death

A woman is charged with murder in the stabbing death of James Pinion, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says Monday.

Deputies say Pinion was stabbed Friday night on Dorothy Lane, just north of Mayfield. The preliminary report of an autopsy performed on Pinion's body finds that the cause of death was sharp force trauma to the chest.

Deputies say Monday that 47-year-old Tammy Roberts has been charged with murder in Pinion's death. She has been arrested and jailed in the Graves County Jail.