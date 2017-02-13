Bridge closure to start on Valentine's Day for KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge work

If you planned to drive across the U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton over the next few days, you will need to take a detour that will add some time to your drive.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the Trigg County bridge on Valentine's Day, and it is expected to stay closed for up to 48 hours. The closure will let workers place a 550-foot main span on the new Lake Barkley Bridge.

KYTC says U.S. 68/KY 80 will be detoured via Interstate 24, the Purchase Parkway and U.S. 641. To a trip between Cadiz and Murray, the detour will add about 26 minutes of driving time or 35 miles.

Commercial tow boat and pleasure boat traffic will also be halted on Lake Barkley for up to 72 hours.

There will be a 2,000-foot clear zone around the construction area while the arch is placed.

If weather is good, KYTC says workers will follow this plan:

- U.S. Coast Guard will close the navigational channel at 7 a.m., CST, for up to 72 hours

- Starting at 7 a.m., CST, the arch will be moved next to the main piers

- KYTC will close U.S. 68 promptly at 9 a.m. CST for up to 48 hour

- A 2,000-foot clear zone will be established around the work site

- U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency agencies will assist with water patrols

- KYTC personnel and area police agencies will assist with security for the work site

- Raising the arch into place above the navigation channel expected to take 10 to 14 hours

If you want to watch the span placement, KYTC says the best place is in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, along the shoreline downstream from the new bridge. But, the cabinet says you should be careful not to block access to LBL facilities on the western shoreline or to private property on the Canton side of the lake.

KYTC spokesman says if you plan to watch, you should bring a lawn chair and maybe even a fishing pole, because it's an all-day project.