Baptist Health Paducah NICU expansion aims to help more newborns close to home

A new $3.2 million neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, is now open to save the lives of premature babies in our area.

On Monday, Baptist Health Paducah hosted the NICU's grand opening. It's the only one in our area. Doctors say the expansion will allow them to help even more families than they were before.



David was born five weeks early, weighing only 4 pounds and 10 ounces. His mother, Amanda Massey, says she finds it hard to look back on the first weeks of his life spent in Baptist Health's NICU.

"I haven't thought about it in a long time, but it's hard, thinking about how I had to leave him there," Massey says.

But Massey had no choice.

"I did not want to leave, but I knew I had to home to get feeling better, so I could be better for him," she says.

She says she's thankful that, during her recovery from a C-section, she didn't have to travel to Nashville or Louisville for a NICU.

"Chances are he would have went without me at first," Massey says.

Baptist Health Paducah President William Brown says the NICU now has 14 beds instead of six, allowing the hospital to serve more families.

"This way everybody can stay here. Grandma and grandpa can visit the baby, and the siblings can come be with the baby," Brown says.

The new unit is designed to improve newborn's brain growth and development with special floors, sinks, and paintings.

Thanks to the NICU, David is now a happy, energetic 5 year old.

"He's in kindergarten. He's a little boy. He's a farm kid," Massey says.

Brown says 1,400 babies are born in the hospital each year, and 15 percent of them need NICU services.

Anyone interested in making a donation for the NICU can send it to the Baptist Health Foundation Paducah, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky. 42003 or call 270-575-2871.