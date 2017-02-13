Investigators closing in on origin of Harper's Country Hams fire

Kentucky State Fire Marshal Alan Gregory says the fire at Harper's Country Hams started somewhere near the center of the building, but he still doesn't know how it happened.

The business went up in flames last Wednesday and burned for several days.

On Monday, Gregory says investigators got a chance to go inside to check out the electrical systems.

Len Lemons says he spent three years helping build an expansion onto the business. He says the demolition will only take him a few weeks.

"Just makes you a little sick to your stomach," says Lemons. "We did put a lot of effort in when we built this. It's just a sad day for everybody."

Gregory asked Lemons to keep the center section of the building standing, so he can continue to investigate a cause.

"Right now, I'm just getting [the scrap metal] off the property and piling it up," says Lemons. "We'll dispose of it sooner or later."

The area now looks more like a junk yard than a business.

"I really didn't think it would be a total loss," says Lemons. "I thought they'd get it stopped, but it just got out of hand and no way to put it out."

Gregory says it could be days or even weeks before they determine the cause. That is, if they can find one.

Harper's County Hams Vice President Brian Harper says they were able to save two hams that were out on delivery. He says they're planning to raffle them off and donate the money to the more than 60 employees who lost their jobs because of the fire. Zebra Graphics is Paducah is donating the tickets. We've gotten no word yet on when that raffle will start.

As for rebuilding, Harper says they're exploring their options.