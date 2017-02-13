Justice Department warned Trump team about Flynn contacts

Two people familiar with the situation say the Justice Department warned the Trump administration about national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.



One of the people says the Justice Department told the administration there was a discrepancy between what the White House was saying publicly about Flynn's contacts and the facts of what occurred.



The person says the Justice Department was concerned that Flynn could be in a compromised position.



A Trump administration official says the White House has been aware of the Justice Department warning for "weeks." That official would not say if the president had been briefed on the matter.



The two people were not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post reported last week that Flynn had discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that Flynn was in frequent contact with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the day the Obama administration slapped sanctions on Russia for election-related hacking, as well as at other times during the transition.

The White House said earlier Monday that President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" regarding Flynn's conversations with Kislyak.

Flynn apologized privately for the controversy to Vice President Mike Pence, according to a White House official. Pence, relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched that the retired Army lieutenant general did not discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia in calls late last year. Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have come up.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump was consulting with Pence about his conversations with the national security adviser. Asked whether the president had been aware that Flynn might discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy, Spicer said, "no, absolutely not."