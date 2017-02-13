Major portion of Mason's Recycling burned to ground

The building at Mason’s Recycling used for white paper is a total loss, according to Hendron Fire Capt. Chris Peeler.

Hendron and Lone Oak Fire Departments responded to the call on Old Mayfield Road at 6 p.m.

No one was inside the building or injured in the fire.

The fire was a challenging one for crews that responded, though. Because the structure stored pallets of white paper stacked together, firefighters say it was hard to get water into them to put the flames out. The metal roof of the building also collapsed onto the paper, making it even harder for the water to get inside.

An employee of more than six years, Jerry Worthen, is devastated. “It just shut us down,” he said.

He tells us there were fewer than 10 employees at Mason’s Recycling. He’s worried about their future paychecks. “There ain't going to be nothing to do for the guys that sit there and build cardboard and stuff like that. They lost three balers right there,” he said while pointing at the debris behind him.

He, like fire crews, is unsure about what caused the fire. “I don't even think there was anybody in the building bailing white paper today. That's all that got done in that building. All the cardboard gets baled outside," he said.

That cardboard could have made things worse, according to Peeler. Because it was outside in close proximity to the building, it could have spread the fire.

Mason’s aluminum and clothing recycling facilities were not damaged.