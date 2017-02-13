2 hurt in wreck near Ledbetter Bridge in McCracken County

Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday after a two-vehicle wreck near the Ledbetter Bridge, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. Monday at an intersection of U.S. 60 near the bridge. Deputies say 56-year-old Lee Lamb of Tiline was stopped eastbound at the stoplight at the intersection, waiting to turn her 2014 Jeep left. That's when a 2012 Hyundai driven by 23-year-old Kelsey Frensley — also of Tiline — rear-ended the Jeep.

Deputies say Frensley was not able to stop her Hyundai before the collision happened. Frensley and Lamb were both taken to area hospitals by Mercy Regional EMS for injuries deputies say were not incapacitating.

There were two small children in Frensley's vehicle, but deputies did not say the children were hurt.