State police warn of fake utility phone scam

State police want to warn you about scam caller in the Local 6 area claiming to be from a utility company.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the scammer called a local business and claimed to be with Kentucky Utilities. The scammer said the business' power would be shut off if they didn't make an immediate payment over the phone.

KSP says if you get a call like this, don't pay, don't give the caller any information, and don't call the number the scammer gives you.

Instead, troopers say to hang up. They say if you want to make sure everything is alright with your account, to call your local power company with a number you have verified to check on your account. You should be able to find your power company's number on your bill or in the phone book.