2/13 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 13th.

BOYS :

McCracken County 52, Murray 32

GIRLS :

Caldwell County 76, Ohio County 36

Mayfield 37, Fulton County 25

Murray 64, McCracken County 23

Webster County 70, Livingston Central 43

IHSA Class 3A Herrin Regional Quarterfinals

Marion 67, Massac County 43

IHSA Class 1A Woodlawn Sectional Semifinals

Goreville 57, Gallatin County 44

Christopher 53, Meridian 31

TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals

Gleason 73, West Carroll 35

TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals

Dyersburg 66, Obion Central 58

Crockett County 68, Milan 48