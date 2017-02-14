15 year old Caldwell County high school student killed in shooting

A 15-year-old Caldwell County High School student is dead after a shooting in Princeton, Kentucky Monday night.



The Princeton Police Department says they found De'Aryn Hamilton of Princeton lying in the middle of the road on 313 North Seminary Monday around 8:11 p.m. He was taken to Caldwell County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Police believe that this is an isolated incident between individuals and do not believe that there is a public safety concern.



The high school says they have grief counselors available for students.



If you have any information about the shooting please call Princeton Police at (270) 365-2041 or (270) 365-4657.