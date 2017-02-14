Two charged in connection to child abuse in Mississippi County, MO

Two people were arrested and charged in connection to child abuse in Mississippi County, Missouri.



On Sunday, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office got a call of child abuse alleged to have taken place at a home in rural Mississippi County.



Deputies say 22-year-old Joshua Johnson of Wisconsin was given care of a one-year-old girl for several nights.



Johnson allegedly slammed the baby girl's head into the side of a bed on the first night, and on two subsequent nights, hit the baby repeatedly with a blunt object.



Deputies say the mother, 18-year-old Destiny Patrick of East Prairie, notice the injuries but kept entrusting the care of her daughter to Johnson. She also failed to report the abuse or get her medical help.



The abuse was reported by the child's father who now has care of her. She is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.



Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse in the 1st degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the 1st degree. He is in the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.



Patrick was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the 1st degree and failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse/neglect. Deputies say the mandated reporter charge stems from the violation of her legal duty as a certified nurse assistant to report suspected child abuse. She was released Monday after posted a $75,000 surety bond.