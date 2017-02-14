Portion of Livingston County road closed for cross drain replacement

A portion of KY 137/Bethel Hill Road in Livingston County will be closed Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they need the road closed at mile point 20.1 so that a cross drain can be replaced. This is just south of Carrsville.



The road is expected to be closed from about 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



There will be no marked detours. Cars can self-detour via KY 135.