Portion of Livingston County road closed for cross drain replace

Portion of Livingston County road closed for cross drain replacement

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. -

A portion of KY 137/Bethel Hill Road in Livingston County will be closed Wednesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they need the road closed at mile point 20.1 so that a cross drain can be replaced. This is just south of Carrsville.

The road is expected to be closed from about 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

There will be no marked detours. Cars can self-detour via KY 135.

