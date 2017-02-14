Six things to know - 2/14/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton police officers say the victim was found Monday night on North Seminary Street. No suspects are in custody, but officers are following leads.



Construction will slow you down if you drive along KY 137 in Livingston County. Crews will close the highway at mile point 20.1 to replace a cross drain. This is just south of Carrsville. Construction is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. There will be no marked detour.



Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County will be closed today and Wednesday. Crews are replacing the main arch span on the new bridge under construction just downstream from the existing bridge. Traffic will detour to Interstate 24, the Purchase Parkway, and US 641. That will add about 25 minutes to your drive.



Crews are still working to repair a damaged spillway at the Oroville Dam near San Francisco, California. Crews are dropping rocks on the site to provide protection to the towns below. At least 188,000 people are under emergency evacuation.



The man accused of stabbing Raymond Burnett will be in a Graves County courtroom today for a sentencing hearing. The stabbing happened back in October of 2014. Chris Dickson plead guilty to murder with mental illness. Police say Dickson and Burnett got into a fight before the stabbing.



Another step was taken to protect those that serve our community. The Kentucky State House voted to expand the state's hate crime law to include police officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical crews. The bill now heads to the Senate.