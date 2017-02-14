Former SIU president takes new job - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Former SIU president takes new job

WEST FRANKFORT, IL -

Former Southern Illinois University system president Glenn Poshard has a new job. He is now the president of Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois.

Poshard also spent five years in Congress and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1998.

Doctor Tim Morthland founded Morthland College seven years ago. He will now serve as chairman of the board of trustees.

