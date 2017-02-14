Former SIU president takes new job

Graduation caps weren’t the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More
Graduation caps weren’t the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More