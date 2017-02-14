$11 million winning lotto ticket sold in Benton, IL

Someone has won more than $11 million from a local convenience store.



The Illinois Lottery says the Circle K at 224 North Main Street sold a winning Quick Pick ticket that matched all six numbers.



The drawing on Monday, February 13, had the numbers of 02-21-33-36-37-41.



The prize for the winning ticket is $11,250,000. The convenience store will get $11,250 for selling the ticket.



The Illinois Lottery says the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can visit one of the five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.