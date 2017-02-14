2017 Healthy Living Health Fair offers free tests, screenings, other health information

Vendors say around 350 people took part in the the 2017 Healthy Living Health Fair held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.



There were 15 vendors at the event, hosting everything from free blood sugar testing to hearing aid try-ons.



You can see the schedule of the fair below as well as the floor plan for the vendors attending this year. You can watch all our coverage of this year's health fair above this story.