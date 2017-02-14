The voice of NBC's Keith Morrison now available in navigation app

You can now have Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison navigate you to your destination.



NBC News says they have teamed up with the Waze traffic and navigation app to provide Keith Morrison as a voice option.



Keith is a limited-edition guest voice and will be available to give you directions between now and April 2, 2017.



To use his voice, just open the app, go to "Settings", tap "Voice directions," and select “Keith Morrison - Dateline NBC." You can also see a walk-through in the video above.



For more on the Waze app, click here.