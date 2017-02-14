KY 133/Shelby Road blocked just south of Salem, KY - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -

A portion of KY 133/Shelby Road south of Salem, Kentucky is blocked due to a crash.

Livingston County dispatch says there was a crash at the intersection of Shelby Road and Johnson Road.

The road has been shut down due to the crash.

No word on any injuries at this time or how long the road is expected to be closed.

