Deputies release name of victim in Hardin County, IL shooting

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the victim of a shooting in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois last week.



On February 10 around 4:00 a.m., deputies were called to a home at Rural Route 1 on reports someone had died because a gun was shot in the home.



They found the body of 48-year-old Laura Ghalyon.



Deputies then took a 12-year-old into custody. That juvenile remains in police custody.



An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.