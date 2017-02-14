Deputies release name of victim in Hardin County, IL shooting - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Deputies release name of victim in Hardin County, IL shooting

Posted: Updated:
HARDIN COUNTY, IL -

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the victim of a shooting in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois last week.

On February 10 around 4:00 a.m., deputies were called to a home at Rural Route 1 on reports someone had died because a gun was shot in the home.

They found the body of 48-year-old Laura Ghalyon.

Deputies then took a 12-year-old into custody. That juvenile remains in police custody.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly