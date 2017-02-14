Princeton man charged with murder in connection to deadly crash

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Graves County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says.More
?Her truck hit a culvert, utility pole, and a tree before stopping.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says four people were sent to local hospitals Monday after a wreck involving a car, a pickup truck and an SUV on the Interstate 24 bridge connecting McCracken County and Metropolis, Illinois.More
A man had to be taken to a local hospital after a tree fell on his car in McCracken County on Friday, according to the sheriff's department.More
The car the woman was driving had been stolen out of Marshall County earlier in the week.More
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted a former Carlisle County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.More
Paducah Police say three boys, two age 12 and one age 10, stole a local school bus and took it on a joy ride.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Joseph Anderson, the man charged with the death of Grant Beckner, has been released on bond.More
51-year-old Charles Graves was found unresponsive in his Martin home on April 18 by a home health worker.More
