Princeton man charged with murder in connection to deadly crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. -

A Princeton man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly crash that happened a year ago.

On February 14, 2016, Kentucky State Police were called to a crash just south of the intersection of KY 139 North and Carner Hill Road.

Troopers say 26-year-old Travis Hale of Princeton was driving his pickup truck north on KY 139 North when he crossed the center line.

72-year-old Jeraldine Reece of Princeton was traveling south on KY 139 and swerved into the northbound lane to avoid a crash. Hale then swerved back into the northbound lane, and hit Reece's car head on.

Reece was pronounced dead at the scene. Hale was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Caldwell County Grand Jury indicted Hale on murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances).

On Friday, Hale was served the indictment warrant at the Hopkins County Detention Center where he was already lodged.

