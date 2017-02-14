Abrupt cuts hinder Illinois domestic violence shelters

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's chief education adviser says the governor won't support an overhaul of Illinois' school-funding formula if it benefits Chicago Public Schools "at the expense" of others.More
Members of the majority party say the Legislature's May 31 adjournment deadline is looming. They are frustrated at the lack of progress on the compromise package worked out with Republicans.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
Top Illinois House Democrats are publicly asking Gov. Bruce Rauner why the Republican won't meet with them on state budget matters with just two weeks left in the spring legislative session.More
Protesters urging Illinois lawmakers to agree on an annual state budget stepped off on a 200-mile march to Springfield.More
A Massachusetts congressman is taking issue with Republican President Donald Trump's claim he's the target of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history."More
United States President Donald Trump is holding a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday. You can watch the live special report from NBC here.More
Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.More
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.More
The top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify publicly.More
