Arrest made in January hit-and-run wreck

A man has been arrested regarding a hit and run wreck in which a truck hit a person on a bicycle in January, according to the sheriff's department.

The wreck happened on Jan. 18 near the Rosewood Drive intersection of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County. The next day, the truck believed to be the one that hit the bicyclist was seized. At the time, deputies said there were two person's of interest, but that they received conflicting accounts of who was driving the truck.

In a news release sent on Valentine's Day, the sheriff's department says Don Graves of McCracken County was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13, on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident, having no operators license, and being a persistent felony offender.

He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The sheriff's department says it expects charges will be filed soon against another person in the case.