Kentucky Senate votes to toughen penalty for heroin trafficking

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would lead to tougher penalties for people convicted of trafficking in smaller amounts of heroin or fentanyl.



Senators voted 36-0 Tuesday to send the measure to the House.



Republican Sen. John Schickel says his bill would end lighter punishments for people dealing small amounts of heroin. He says what's been missing in the debate regarding heroin-related punishment is the role of personal responsibility.



Under the bill, people convicted a first time of trafficking in any amount of heroin or fentanyl would be guilty of a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Under current law, people face lighter penalties if they're convicted of trafficking less than two grams of the drug.

