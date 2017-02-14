Man killed in Livingston County wreck

A Salem, Kentucky, man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Livingston County Tuesday, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the wreck happened around 11:36 a.m. on Shelby Store Road, which is part of Kentucky 133.

Troopers say 34-year-old Aaron Nolan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer north when the SUV ran off the left side of the road. Nolan then over corrected, troopers say, and the SUV overturned.

Troopers say Nolan wasn't wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the Trailblazer. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County coroner.

In addition to the coroner, KSP says troopers were assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Livingston County EMS, and the Salem Fire Department.