Princeton police try to piece together shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Police have no suspects Tuesday in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

A woman found De'Aryn Hamilton shot around 8:10 p.m. Monday in front of a home on North Seminary Street in Princeton, Kentucky.

Hamilton was a student and athlete at Caldwell County High School. As Princeton police continue to investigate, we still have a lot of unanswered questions about his death.

While police search for evidence outside her home, Sheryl Doss is left with a memory she will never forget.

"Somebody just laying there, and you can't do nothing to help them," Doss said.

After hearing gunshots Monday night, she walked outside and saw a teen lying face down in the street.

"I think automatically being human, you just go into shock, because that's not normal to see someone like that," Doss said.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the hospital, leaving the community in shock.

"There is no implication at all that this is a high crime area or unsafe area in our community," said Police Chief Don Weedman.

Hamilton played for the Caldwell County High School football team. The coach didn't want to talk on camera, but says Hamilton was a great kid, a great member of the team, and this is a tragic loss.

On Tuesday, officers interviewed people throughout the neighborhood and looked for evidence. Weedman wouldn't give details, but says there is no danger to the area.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident between the individuals." Weedman said.

A mother of a 15-year-old herself, Doss says it's still hard for her family to feel safe.

"It's not right. It's not right. It's not right that a mother has to bury her child," Doss said.

Police don't know why Hamilton was in the area. Local 6 also asked if he was with anyone else. The chief says he has more information about that, but he couldn't share that without impacting the investigation.

The coroner says Hamilton was hit with a single gunshot. He wouldn't say the exact cause of death or where Hamilton was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 270-365-2041 or 270-365-4657.