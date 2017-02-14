Spectators watch as crews place 550-foot span on new Lake Barkley bridge

Crews are placing a 550-foot arch on the new Lake Barkley bridge at Canton, Kentucky, Tuesday. The $20 million steel arch will connect both sides of the bridge. Getting it there is expected to take around 12 hours, total.

People gathered around all day to watch this history being made. The old bridge was built in 1932 and doesn't meet modern design standards. It only has two lanes — each only 10 feet wide — and no shoulders.

The new bridge will have four lanes, each 11 feet wide, along with 4-foot shoulders and a 10-foot trail.

A group from the Canton Baptist Church watched as some of the pieces came together Tuesday. One of the church members said, depending on weather, the old bridge can be scary to drive on.

"In the wintertime when there are two or three trucks on the bridge, you have to really take your time and be careful when you cross it," said church member Bill Summers. "It's very narrow"

Part of U.S. 68 near the bridge will be closed through Feb. 16 for construction. The span placement is only the beginning of the bridge construction. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the new Lake Barkley Bridge won't be complete until early 2018.

The Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge is planned to reopen to traffic on Thursday.

Todd says crews will demolish the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge once at least two lanes are open for travel on the new bridge.