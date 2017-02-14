Morthland College names new president

When founding President Tim Morthland first asked former Southern Illinois University President Glenn Poshard to be the next president of Morthland College in West Frankfort, Poshard was surprised.

"His first reaction was 'I think you're doing a good job. Stay right where you are,'" Morthland said.

However, after the initial shock wore off and Poshard was unanimously voted new president of Morthland College by the board of trustees, Poshard says he is ready to get to work.

"I'm 71. I have a lot of energy left. I want to devote it to something that I care about" Poshard said.

Morthland College is a christian institution, and it attracts students who are looking for a way to get their education with a faith-based curriculum, like Ashley Marcotte.

Marcotte says she is excited to see where Poshard will take the college.

"This is the first time we are hearing about it. It was kind of a shocker, but I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do," Marcotte said.

With Poshards past experience as SIU president, Morthland College is hoping he will use his insight to grow the student body.

"I'm really hoping that we can grow in number and we can kind of expand, get known more statewide first, then universal," Marcotte said.

Morthland will remain the CEO of Morthland College Health Services. He plans to open a second outpatient clinic in Ziegler later this year and focus on his other business ventures that help support the college.