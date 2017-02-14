Lane restriction planned for part of Purchase Parkway in Graves County

A lane restriction will start Wednesday on part of the Purchase Parkway northbound in Graves County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the parkway will be down to one lane at the 18 mile marker on the northbound side so crews can perform deck patching on the Possum Creek Bridge. Starting at 10 a.m., all northbound traffic will move to the left-hand lane. Then, on Thursday, all northbound traffic will move to the right-hand lane.

If you will be driving through that section of the parkway, you should expect to encounter slowing and merging traffic as you near the work zone.

The work zone is expected to be in place until sometime on Friday, Feb. 17, Todd says.