1 injured in 2-vehicle wreck in McCracken County

A Paducah man was injured in a wreck involving a car and a box truck in McCracken County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's department.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says 34-year-old Brett Matthews of Paducah was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Said Road when he failed to navigate a turn and veered off the road. Deputies say Matthews over corrected and pulled into the path of a southbound box truck.

The 2014 Chevrolet Express box truck was driven by 51-year-old Wayne Thompson of Hickory. Deputies say after the box truck was hit, it came to rest in a ditch along the southbound side of the road.

Deputies say a passenger in the Grand Prix with Matthews, 63-year-old Johnny Artis of Paducah, had to be extracted from the car by mechanical means. Deputies say he sustained injuries that were not incapacitating, and he was taken to the Lourdes emergency room.

The road was closed at the scene of the wreck for about an hour and a half.

The sheriff's department says it was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police and the Reidland Farley Fire Department.