Police officer and mother show two sides of debate over Kentucky hate crime bill

Kentucky House Bill 14 aims to protect those who protect us every day. Monday, the House of Representative passed the measure that would classify some attacks on police and first responders as hate crimes.

It's onto the state Senate now, and the bill is still a divided issue.

Beverly and Justin Copeland can provide a look into both sides of the argument over the bill. Justin is a Mayfield Police Officer. His mother, Beverly, is highly in favor of the bill.

He's her only child, and Beverly said: "It's hard to deal with, but he chose his profession, and I've just got to support him."

It's a line of work her son loves. "I grew up here. I was literally born in Mayfield. This is where I grew up. This is my hometown. I love getting to interact with other people. I know a lot of them as it is already," Justin said.

On Saturday, Justin responded to a call about a man who had hit another person on the head. He says calls like those can be a little scary. With less than a year working as an officer, Justin was involved in a brawl. "He kept trying to bite me multiple times. I kept pulling my arm away where he couldn't get to it," he said.

That was Beverly's worst fear. She said she thinks an attack on her son, or any officer, is unacceptable. "Any intent to commit some kind of bodily injury to a an officer automatically needs to be considered a hate crime," she said.

But, her son doesn't necessarily agree. "Do I think, just because someone assaults me, that it should be an automatic hate crime? No. I believe there has to be something else backing that," Justin said.

Assault of a police officer is currently a felony offense. If it becomes classified as a hate crime, that would carry a harsher punishment.