Police officer and mother show two sides of debate over Kentucky hate crime bill

Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.More
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.More
A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall Wednesday afternoon.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to work closely with his Colombian counterpart to find a solution to spiraling violence in Venezuela.More
A Massachusetts congressman is taking issue with Republican President Donald Trump's claim he's the target of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history."More
Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.More
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.More
