Span placed on new Lake Barkley bridge: What's next?

Now that the 5 million pound arch has been placed on the new Lake Barkley Bridge, crews will work to secure it to it's permanent place. Tuesday night, crews began welding the span onto the deck.

The new bridge in Canton, Kentucky, connects the Cadiz area to Land Between the Lakes.

Crews were able to lift the 55-foot span into place in one day on Tuesday.

Once attached, crews will use cranes to remove the towers above the structure, then open traffic back onto the existing bridge. That bridge, the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, is expected to open by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Woody Littlejohn says he'll never forget this day. "This is an important part of history for me," he says.

Littlejohn will also say goodbye to the existing bridge that he's had many memories on. "It's awesome to see how progress is coming, and progress is good," he says.

Brad Chalfin's congregation at Canton Baptist Church couldn't wait to see that progress live, in person.

"I think there's going to be great pride once it's completed. There's a heritage here, between the rivers and the people who live in Trigg County," Chalfin says.

The span is identical to the Eggners Ferry Bridge arch. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells me the new Lake Barkley bridge is actually a bit longer. The span is a basket handle style arch. Todd says there are 12 of that style of span in the world, two of them in west Kentucky.

The transportation cabinet expects to open the new bridge to two-lane traffic one year from now.