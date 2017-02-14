Danica Patrick gets sponsorship help days before Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - One of Danica Patrick's sponsors has stepped up to fill a sudden funding void created when Stewart-Haas Racing sued her primary backer for $31 million in a breach of contract suit.



Aspen Dental said Tuesday it will be the lead sponsor for Patrick and debut on her car in the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.



Patrick and SHR were left with 20-some races to fill less than two weeks before teams report to Daytona International Speedway because of a nasty split between the team and primary sponsor Nature's Bakery. SHR is suing for the final two years Nature's Bakery owed on the contract.

