Ohio Valley Conference expands tournament to 8 teams

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Conference is expanding its postseason baseball tournament field to eight teams this year.



Conference officials announced the format change Tuesday. The Ohio Valley Conference previously had a six-team tournament.



The event will begin with a single-elimination game between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. The rest of the tournament will have a double-elimination format.



This year's tournament runs from May 23-28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. Previous sites for the tournament have included Paducah, Kentucky (2001-09) and Jackson, Tennessee (2010-16).



The only previous time the Ohio Valley tournament included eight teams was in 1996.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)