Program to provide free child care to some Illinois veterans

Some Illinois veterans will have access to free child care while attending doctor appointments or job interviews.



The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs announced the Tiny Boots Child Care Program on Tuesday at the Hines VA Hospital near Chicago.



The department is teaming with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago to coordinate child care for veterans who need it. Money for the program comes from the state Vet Cash program, funded partially through a special lottery ticket.



Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Erica Jeffries says many veterans skip doctor appointments or interviews because they don't have child care. Jeffries says the program will help reduce stress for Illinois' "heroes."



Care is available to veterans in Cook Kane and DuPage counties. State officials are trying to expand the program statewide.