No. 13 Kentucky easily handles Tennessee, 83-58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Malik Monk had 20 points and a career-high eight rebounds, Derek Willis had 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky made 10 of its 11 3-point attempts in the first half to roll past Tennessee 83-58 on Tuesday night.



Seeking to stay atop the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats avenged last month's 82-80 road loss to the Volunteers with their best performance in a while. Long-range shooting provided the biggest lift as Kentucky (21-5, 11-2) made 11, its first double-digit effort from behind the arc in a month, as Monk and Willis each made four in the first half alone.



The Wildcats held Tennessee (14-12, 6-7) to 35 percent shooting and led by as many as 28 points in handing the Volunteers their third loss in four games.



De'Aaron Fox had 13 points and six assists and Bam Adebayo grabbed 12 rebounds in Kentucky's third straight win.



Admiral Schofield had 17 points and Jordan Bone 15 for Tennessee, which was outrebounded 33-29.

