2/14 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 14th.
BOYS:
Massac County 54, Eldorado 49
Ballard Memorial 68, Trigg County 52
Christian County 82, Muhlenberg 62
Dawson Springs 78, Community Christian 50
Graves County 71, Carlisle County 35
Marshall County 65, Mayfield 48
Paducah Tilghman 68, Calloway County 53
University Heights 75, Union County 62
TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals
Dresden 61, Big Sandy 53
TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals
Obion Central 67, South Gibson 47
GIRLS:
Calloway County 70, Paducah Tilghman 49
Crittenden County 33, Hopkins Central 31
Dawson Springs 59, Community Christian 35
Graves County 67, Carlisle County 37
Hopkinsville 47, Lyon County 42
Marshall County 57, Madisonville-NH 29
Webster County 63, Christian County 59
IHSA 2A Johnston City Sectional Semifinal
Nashville 36, Harrisburg 32
TSSAA District 14A Semifinals
Greenfield 61, Union City 54
Trenton Peabody 47, Gibson County 37
