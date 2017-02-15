Ozzy Osbourne to headline Moonstock festival during eclipse

One of the biggest names in rock and roll will take the stage in southern Illinois during the solar eclipse in August.

Ozzy Osbourne will headline Moonstock, the solar eclipse themed four-day music festival hosted by Walker’s Bluff, a popular winery in Carterville. Walker’s Bluff released the name of their highly-anticipated headliner Wednesday morning, with more details on the events and other performers to soon follow.

Walking around Walker’s Bluff, there’s a little spring in Doug Brandon’s step. The business development officer at the popular southern Illinois winery has planned big events before, but never anything quite like Moonstock, the solar eclipse music festival that will last four days in August.

"It's an awesome feeling, it's a project that started almost a year ago," Brandon said. Headlining the festival will be none other than music legend Ozzy Osbourne.

"The area we're going to use, we've never used for a concert before, but it's super large. And we're anticipating around 15,000 people," Brandon said. He said they’ve planned it so Ozzy will take the stage singing Bark at the Moon right when the sky goes dark for the eclipse.

"It's been a while since people have had an opportunity just to see an Ozzy concert, let alone an epic event like this, where when everything goes dark, he takes the stage," Brandon said. And people are already excited about it.

The number one question is, is Sharon going to be here, too?” Brandon said. “You know, she has as many fans. Answer is I don't know.”

People all over the world are already making plans to spend the eclipse in southern Illinois. Brandon said to help deal with the festival and eclipse goers, they’ll open up 80 acres inside their property just for camping.

"There's already an expected 150 to 200,000 people that are going to flood the area just because it's the best place in the US to watch the eclipse. So when you add our event, on top of that, we thought we should probably provide some lodging," he said.

But until August arrives, Walker’s Bluff will be spreading the word about Ozzy’s visit through their wine.

"We're going to be offering a solar red wine on a national scale that will be bottled here at Walker's Bluff, pretty excited about it," Brandon said. They’ll start bottling the specialty red zinfandel in just two weeks. Brandon said they’ll sell it online but they hope to have it available in as many as 40 states, showcasing southern Illinois well ahead of the August eclipse.

But with plans for the 2017 eclipse settling down, many in southern Illinois are looking at plans for the solar eclipse to cross over again in 2024. Brandon said they’re hoping to do something like this again.

"I've already been instructed to start thinking of what we're going to do. It's in April, so it'll be a different time of the year. But I'm sure we'll do something,” he said. Brandon said there’s plenty of time to worry about that after this eclipse and Moonstock wrap up.

Walker’s Bluff said Ozzy will perform Bark at the Moon at 1:20 p.m. on August 21, at the exact time the solar eclipse will take full effect. Tickets will go on sale for the festival on February 21, the same date as the six-month countdown to the eclipse.