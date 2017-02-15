Woman charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from TN church

Authorities say a Clarksville woman has been charged with stealing nearly a half-million dollars from a church where she worked.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Connie Parker has been arrested on a charge of one count of theft over $250,000. She was being held Tuesday in the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.



According to the TBI, agents found that Parker stole about $498,000 while serving as treasurer of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville from 2010 to 2016.



Investigators say Parker manipulated accounting reports to hide the alleged theft. She no longer works for the church.