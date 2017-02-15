Two injured in crash on US 51 in Union County, IL

Two people were injured in a crash on US 51 in Union County, Illinois.



Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 51 and Bell Hill Road. This is just east of Cobden.



Troopers say Brittney Barker-Erickson was traveling south on US 51 when she tried to pass another car.



While she was passing, she hit David Casper's car head on.



Both driver had to be extricated from their cars. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Troopers say charges are pending in the crash.