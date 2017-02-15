Semi roll over blocks portion of Interstate 57 northbound for several hours

Semi roll over blocks portion of Interstate 57 northbound for se - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -

A portion of northbound Interstate 57 was down to one lane for several hours due to a semi roll over.

Illinois State Police say 66-year-old Walter Unsell of Kinmundy, Illinois was driving a semi north on I-57 around 6:00 a.m. when he lost control around mile marker 66.

The semi went into the median and overturned onto the driver's side.

The left lane of I-57 northbound was closed until about 11:30 a.m. so that the semi could be removed.

Unsell was not injured. He was charged with improper lane usage.

